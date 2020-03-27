|
|
Kyle A. Clayton passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Kyle is survived by his son Parker A. Clayton who was his pride and joy and who he loved more deeply than anything else in his life. He is also survived by his parents Dale and Marsha Clayton, his sister Elise Clayton, and his grandmother Maggie Clayton, as well as his many cousins, aunts, and uncles. Kyle also leaves behind all the people who love and are a part of Parker's life, including Parker's mother, Brittany Joseph and his step-father Zack Joseph, and all Parker's grandparents and great grandparents. Kyle was predeceased by his grandfather Dale Clayton Sr, and grandfather and grandmother Levi and Marion Chesley. During his short time with us, Kyle enjoyed skiing/snowboarding, bowling, playing Texas Hold'em, music and dancing, conquering escape rooms, and online gaming. Kyle was previously employed at Pelican Hill Resort in Newport, California as a Concierge Supervisor and during that time he secured a position as a member of a professional online gaming team. Kyle leaves behind many dear and cherished friends in California. Due to present world conditions no service is planned at this time, however a celebration of Kyle's life will be held once life as we knew it returns to normal. In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy, it is requested that you make a donation to a local animal shelter or other charity of your choosing.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 27, 2020