1/1
Kyle C. Gibbons
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kyle C. Gibbons, 37, of Newington, passed away tragically alongside his longtime fianceé, Melissa A. Hunsinger on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Kyle will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his children: Kyah, Tyler and Cayleb; his siblings: Paul Bear Lyles, Laura (Gibbons) Fortin and Nathan Suplinskas; his uncles, Stacey Gonya and Dean Gonya; his aunts, Lynne and Cheryl Gonya as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Christine (Gonya) and Paul Gibbons III. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 24, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved