Kyle C. Gibbons, 37, of Newington, passed away tragically alongside his longtime fianceé, Melissa A. Hunsinger on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Kyle will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his children: Kyah, Tyler and Cayleb; his siblings: Paul Bear Lyles, Laura (Gibbons) Fortin and Nathan Suplinskas; his uncles, Stacey Gonya and Dean Gonya; his aunts, Lynne and Cheryl Gonya as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Christine (Gonya) and Paul Gibbons III. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net
.