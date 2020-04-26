Home

Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home
Kyriakos Kourakos
Kyriakos Kourakos

Kyriakos Kourakos Obituary
Kyriakos Kourakos, 69, of Glastonbury, beloved husband of Anna Kourakos, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Piraeus, Greece from Mani, Laconia, son of the late Thomas and Maria Kourakos, and emigrated to the United States in 1973. He was an entrepreneur who operated several successful businesses including Charlie's Pizzeria in East Hartford. He worked endlessly as he raised his children instilling the importance of hard work and education. He loved being around family and friends. Besides his wife he is survived by his four daughters, Maria, Artemis, Stella and Themis and son Thomas. He also leaves three grandchildren; Kyriakos, Andreas and Adonis, his beloved six brothers of Athens, Greece and all his extended family and friends. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020
