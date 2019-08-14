Home

La-Tanya Y. Vinson, 60, of Berlin, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was born in Gainesville, Florida to the Late Robert and Mozella (Chukes). La-Tanya was educated in the Hartford Public School System and earned an Associate's Degree from Hartford Community College. She retired from Burdorf Primary Care Center in Hartford after 25 years of service in the OB/GYN and Medical Department. La-Tanya leaves behind to cherish her memories two loving and devoted children; her son, Michael Vinson, of West Hartford and a daughter, Quiyana Vinson of Berlin, CT , a grandson, Savion Knighton; long time partner Lawrence Bowen of Middletown, Brothers; Mark Vinson of Washington D.C., Eric Vinson of Florida and sister, Patricia Risby of Hartford, CT and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 10-11 at Cross Street AME Zion Church, 440 West Street, Middletown, CT with the funeral to follow at 11:00 am. Burial will be at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 14, 2019
