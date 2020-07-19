1/
Lafayette Shell
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lafayette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lafayette Shell, 70 of Hartford, CT, passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 8, 2020. He was born on April 10th, 1950 in Jenkinsville, South Carolina to Annie Lee and Wilbur Shell Sr. Lafayette relocated to Hartford and had resided there for the last 50 years. He was employed as a presser at several cleaners for many years. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at 11 am with calling hour at 10 am, at All Faith Memorial Chapel, 90 John Fitch Blvd (Rt 5), South Windsor, CT. Burial will be at Mt St Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
All Faith Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
All Faith Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 757-3335
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved