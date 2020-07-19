Lafayette Shell, 70 of Hartford, CT, passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 8, 2020. He was born on April 10th, 1950 in Jenkinsville, South Carolina to Annie Lee and Wilbur Shell Sr. Lafayette relocated to Hartford and had resided there for the last 50 years. He was employed as a presser at several cleaners for many years. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at 11 am with calling hour at 10 am, at All Faith Memorial Chapel, 90 John Fitch Blvd (Rt 5), South Windsor, CT. Burial will be at Mt St Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT.



