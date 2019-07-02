Our husband, father, brother, Lam Phuong Nguyen, 56, of West Hartford, CT passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at his home at 8:15 AM on July 1st 2019. Born in Quang Ngai, Vietnam in 1962. After graduating from Tran Quoc Tuan High School, Lam Nguyen was on a boat to escape the country in 1980. He finally settled in Connecticut in 1982. For years he was working hard while going back to school. He graduated from Central Connecticut State University with Computer Science major, and found his job working as Computer Programmer at ING and later Voya insurance company in Hartford CT. He later sponsored for his entire family to come to the US. Surviving are his loving wife: Minh Nguyet Tran, his two children: Vulang Nguyen and Saomai Nguyen. Also surviving are his mother, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. His funeral service will be offered on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Newington Funeral Home at 20 Bonair Ave, Newington, CT 06111 followed by services at Cedar Hill Crematory, 453 Fairfield Ave., Hartford at 1:00 p.m. Donations are not accepted. Flowers are welcome. Condolences may be left for the family at https://www.newingtonmemorial.com/. Published in The Hartford Courant on July 2, 2019