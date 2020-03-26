|
Larry A Gaupp, PhD of Burlington, Ct. partner of Gretel Cote, died unexpectedly March 17, 2020 at the age of 75. Larry was born in Egg Harbor City, NJ on November 6, 1944 to Edwin G. Gaupp and Jeanette O. Gaupp (nee Thoms). He was raised in a German farming community and from an early age worked on his grandparents' commercial flower farm. The efforts and success of his extended family on the farm influenced his personality a great deal. He was an industrious and devoted man, fully committing himself to his family, profession, and beliefs, initially to the Moravian church as a child and Buddhism in his adulthood. Larry attended Indiana University where he chose a career in psychology. He earned his PhD at Penn State during the Vietnam War and completed his internship at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. He was then commissioned into the US Army, serving his tour of duty in South Korea. He returned to the US in 1974, joining the psychology staff at Audie Murphy Veterans Hospital in San Antonio. In 1985 Larry became Chief of Psychology at the Newington Veterans Administration hospital in Connecticut, where he served until his retirement in 2013. Upon retirement, Larry committed more than 42 years to the veterans of our country. He enjoyed his career, particularly when training his beloved interns who he mentored in his unique way. In retirement Larry had more time to enjoy his other passions as a superb cook, fine wine connoisseur, talented artist, and antique afficionado. He was a lover of beautiful things, creating a home and gardens that became his sanctuary. He will be deeply missed. He leaves behind many who enjoyed his stories, lively debates, intellect, and wonderful spirit, including his partner of 29 years, Gretel Cote, his son Dr. Abraham Gaupp and his wife Dr. Christina Gaupp, and grandchildren, William, Thomas, and Henry of Winnetka, Ill., and his daughter Anna-Emily Gaupp, and grandchildren Grover and Mazzy of West Hartford. He also leaves behind a sister, Janet Stengel and brother-in-law Peter of Indianapolis, nephew Ben (Keri), and niece Chelsea (Rob). He also leaves behind his very special dog Strudel and two granddogs, Percy and Glow. His parents and brother Edwin predeceased Larry. Due to the unprecedented travel restrictions currently in place, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a date and time to be determined. The Ahern Funeral Home in Unionville has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , 5 Brookside Dr. Wallingford, CT 06492 and, more importantly, please perform an act of kindness to those around you.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 26, 2020