John Larry Cochran, 94, of Manchester, loving husband of 67 years to Jane (Lee) Cochran, passed away on May 5, 2019. Larry was born in Oscoda, Michigan to the late John Paul and Lucy (Clifford) Cochran. He grew up in Texas and attended Texas A&M, taking two years off from college to serve in the Army Air Force and then returning to earn his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1948. After college he moved to Connecticut to take a job at Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford, where he stayed for his entire career, retiring in 1986. He had a lifelong interest in cars, and after retirement he started a part time business as a car consultant, advising clients on choosing the right car for their needs.Larry enjoyed tennis and sailing. He was a competitive Sunfish sailor, earning trophies at regattas throughout the U.S. and abroad. He also had a passion for music. He played the trumpet in his youth and always loved to sing, especially barbershop harmonies. He was an active member of Center Congregational Church and a long-time member of the choir.In addition to his wife, Jane, Larry is survived by his three children: Virginia Stumpff and her husband Kenneth of Rio Rancho, NM, John R. Cochran of Harrisburg, PA, and Catherine Fry and her husband John of Middle Haddam, CT, as well as his sister, Claire Fitzgibbon of Grand Prairie, TX and her family. A memorial service for Larry will be held on Saturday, June 8 at 11 AM at Center Congregational Church, 11 Center Street, Manchester. Everyone is invited to stay for a luncheon after the service. The family requests that no flowers be sent. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Center Congregational Church. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 2, 2019