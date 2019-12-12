Home

Brooklawn Funeral Home
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 721-0087
Larry DiBattista
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Brooklawn Funeral Home
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
Larry DiBattista


1952 - 2019
Larry DiBattista Obituary
Larry DiBattista, 67, of Wethersfield, the beloved son of the late Lee and Monty DiBattista and the proud father of his only child, the late Paul DiBattista, has passed away. He was a much-loved friend, nephew and cousin to many. To those who knew and loved him, Larry was the very epitome of a loveable rogue. He was uproariously funny, frustratingly stubborn, always willing to lend a hand if he could, and had a mischievous streak thrown in. Ultimately, Larry was a kind-hearted soul who had an enormous love for animals, especially his many beloved pugs and chihuahuas that he cherished throughout his life until the end. Family and friends are invited to the Brooklawn Funeral Home, 511 Brook St. Rocky Hill on Friday, December 13th at 10am. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Rocky Hill. For online guestbook please visit www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 12, 2019
