Larry G. Youngstrom, 81, beloved husband of 59 years to Dale I. (West) Youngstrom of Littleton, NH, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Monday, April 1, 2019. Born on August 16, 1937 in Hartford, CT the son of the late George and Corrine (Larsson) Youngstrom, he grew up and lived in West Hartford, CT.Larry was a 1956 graduate of Hall High School in West Hartford, CT and attended Hillyer College. Larry proudly served his country in the U. S. Army. Larry continued the family business, George H Youngstrom, Inc until his retirement. He was a member of the Vasa Order of America, Scandinavian Cultural Society, Half Century Club, Red Oak Hill Club in Farmington, and past member of the Squires Club in West Hartford. Larry was instrumental in the formation of the West Hartford Boys Soccer League where he coached and was a referee for many years.Larry is survived by his wife Dale; daughter Karla and her husband Lawrence Harrington of Sudbury, MA; son Glenn and his wife Karen Youngstrom, their children Greg, Kirsten, and Erik of West Hartford, CT; and daughter Corrine and her husband David Humiston, their children Emily and Nicholas of West Hartford, CT. Larry was predeceased by his sister, Greta Nasman of Longmeadow, Mass.His family will receive friends for calling hours on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 136 S. Main Street, West Hartford. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the in the memory of Larry G. Youngstrom. For directions and online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com.





