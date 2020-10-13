Larry Richard Smith, 81, of Exeter, NH passed away on October 7, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was born in Philadelphia, PA the son of the late Dorothy Stauffer. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lorrie Smith; their 4 children: Brian Smith, Barbara Fraser and her husband Dan, Steven Smith and his wife Deborah, and David Smith and his wife Megan; his 8 grandchildren: Brendan Fraser, Colin Fraser, Kyle Smith, Samantha Smith, Shannon Fraser, Kaitlyn Smith, Zachary Smith, and Connor Smith; his half-sister Debbe Keegan, his step-sister Sharon Munson and her husband Stuart. He was predeceased by his late step-father Stewart Stauffer and his step-brother Paul Stauffer. Larry grew up in Camp Hill, PA. He graduated from Camp Hill High School and from Washington & Jefferson College. After college, Larry became a U. S. Army Ranger and was stationed in South Korea. He was very proud to serve his country. After the Army, Larry worked at Connecticut General Life Insurance Company (CIGNA) for over 30 years in Hartford, CT. He loved his family. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a kind and caring person. People loved hanging out with him as he was so welcoming to everyone and had a great sense of humor. He was an avid golfer and tennis player. He enjoyed skeet shooting, carving ducks, and watching the Steelers' games. A memorial service will be held at a later date, to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com
