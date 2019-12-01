Home

Larry W. Cowles


1944 - 2019
Larry W. Cowles Obituary
Larry William Cowles passed away in Flagler Beach Florida at the age of 75. Larry is survived by 3 siblings, his Brothers Earl Cowles of Manchester, CT, and Donald Jardine of Massillon, OH, sister Elizabeth Pfenning of Manchester, CT, and Wife Sonia Cowles of Flagler Beach FL. He is also survived by two Sons, Larry Cowles of San Diego, CA and Jorge Alfonso of East Hartford, CT. He is preceded in death by his Mother Elizabeth Jardine of South Windsor, CT, Father William Cowles of East Hartford, CT and Son Juan Alfonso of Stafford Springs, CT. Larry was born on January 23, 1944 in Hartford, CT to Elizabeth and William Cowles. He worked for Colts Firearms from 1962 until he retired as a Senior Manufacturing Engineer in 2003. He moved with his wife to Flagler Beach, Florida in 2016. He spent his remaining days enjoying his view of the Atlantic Ocean from his house. Per his request a private ceremony was held in his honor. Condolences can be sent to 2412 S. Central Ave, Flagler Beach, FL 32136.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 1, 2019
