Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
The Universalist Church of West Hartford
433 Fern St.
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Lars N. Ellison


1937 - 2020
Lars N. Ellison Obituary
Lars Nelson Ellison passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020 at Hughes Health Care after a long illness. Lars was born November 6, 1937 to Ester (Nelson) Ellison and Ray Ellison of West Hartford. Lars worked as an occupational therapist and later opened his own business as a yacht broker. Lars enjoyed skiing, listening to classical and Irish music, and would always add a bright spot to anyone's day. But his most important focus was on the well being of his family and raising his boys with his wife. They spent countless hours together sailing, skiing, and being outdoors with their dogs. Lars is survived by his beloved wife Tyra Ellison; his son Leif Ellison and his wife Katie (Walsh) Ellison and their children Luke, Sophie, and Anna; his son Ty Ellison; and his twin brother Lee Ellison and his wife Marybeth Ellison. Lars is also survived by many nieces & nephews along with many close friends. A celebration of life will be held on February 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm at The Universalist Church of West Hartford, 433 Fern St., West Hartford, CT. All are welcome to attend.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 16, 2020
