Lascelles George Reid, 71, of the late Levell Reid and Agnes May Reid of Jamaica, entered into eternal rest at Hartford Hospital on April 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Lascelles was born in Annotto Bay, in the parish of Saint Mary, Jamaica on May 21, 1948, after which he moved to Kingston as a young boy. Upon completing his education at the All Saints All-Age School in Kingston, he was recruited and worked as a fireman at the York Park Fire Station in Kingston, Jamaica. While at York Park, Lascelles played cricket for the Jamaican Fire Brigade, as a hard-hitting middle order batsman. In or around 1970, Lascelles migrated to the United States, settled briefly in Bronx, New York, and then made his way to and became a life-long resident of Hartford, Connecticut. While in the Bronx, Lascelles played cricket for the celebrated Primrose Cricket Club, where he made lifelong friends. Lascelles worked at Champlain Box and Pratt & Whitney as a machine operator for several years before launching his own painting company, Lascelles Interior & Exterior Painting Services. Later, he worked at Hartford Hospital, where he provided more than 20 years of uninterrupted service in the Engineering Department as its lead painter. Lascelles had an unquenching passion for the culinary arts and gardening, and he enjoyed his fellowship as a brother at the Utopia Lodge # 5, (3363 Main St Hartford, CT) of the Independent United Order of Mechanics F.S.W.H. Inc., after his initiation on April 15, 1978. Lascelles was a life-member of the West Indian Social Club of Hartford since moving to Hartford in 1971. During his tenure at the West Indian Social Club, Lascelles excelled as one of the topflight batsmen in Connecticut, and the North East Region, and he was a captain of the West Indian Social Club cricket team. He leaves to mourn his loss two sons, Chester Reid of Hartford and Lascelles George Peter Reid II of Tampa, FL; three grandchildren, Chauncey Reid, Chance Reid and Lascelles George Peter Reid III; three sisters who reside in England and two brothers who reside in Jamaica; and many dear and devoted friends. The family expresses their deepest gratitude and appreciation to the staff of the Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute who took great care of Lascelles and his lodge brothers and special friends, Phillip Marshall, Richard Gordon, Esq., and Telford Myers. In accordance with his final wishes, the family will reserve holding an immediate gathering, but instead it will conduct a celebration ceremony of his life, which will be held on a date and time certain to be announced at his lodge.



