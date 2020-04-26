|
Lascelles Guy Henton, 88, of Windsor, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Guy, as he was affectionately known, was born in Clarendon, Jamaica, son of the late Daniel and Jemima Henton. After graduating from Aenon Town All Age School he acquired work as a truck driver. He relocated to London, England in 1955, where he met his late wife Eline and started a family. Guy proudly worked as a double decker bus driver for many years before moving to the United States in 1970. He settled in CT as a welder, and in 1977 became an entrepreneur, successfully opening and operating a car detailing business for many years; a business that afforded him several independent contracts from auto dealerships in the area. He would eventually retire from Gengras Auto in 2011 after 10 years of service. Born into a legacy of faith, he was prayerful. Guy's passion was his family, immediate and extended and he loved them unconditionally. A sentiment that was equally reciprocated. He was generous, always willing to lend a hand to someone in need. He was affectionate, adventurous, gregarious and fun loving with great stories to tell and everyone would gather around to listen. He made everyone know they were important to him. Guy was a great host and the life of the party; he enjoyed dancing to all types of great music, especially Reggae. He was the king of DIY around the house and enjoyed gardening and still found time to keep his mind sharp with current technology and new vocabulary. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. Lascelles is survived by his son, Geoffrey R. Henton of Washington, DC; his grandsons, Matthew S. Henton of Georgia and Brandon G. Henton of New York City, NY; a sister, Clova Lorraine Henton of Hartford; his significant other, Yvonne S. Francis; his best friend, Neville Mattis; and a host of family and dear friends. Lascelles lost his beloved wife, Eline L. Henton in 2009. He was also predeceased by his son, Stephen L. Henton; his daughter, Suzanne Henton; and 13 brothers and sisters. His funeral service is private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Guy can be made to Modest Needs (www.modestneeds.org), a charity helping people in need during this crisis.
