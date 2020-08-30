Lasmin Victoria Henry (Simms), 89, died peacefully at home on Friday, August 21, 2020, she was surrounded by loved ones. She was born on July 15, 1931 in Salt Spring, Hanover, Jamaica and was the daughter of the late Earnel Horatio Simms and Delsaida Cleopatra Scarlett. She is survived by her sister Alda Maude Simms of Bloomfield; daughters Sonia Gyambibi (Paul) of Hartford, Maureen Dehaney of Windsor, Charmaine Lawson of Windsor, Tamara Henry of Windsor; sons Everalde (Martin) Henry (Verna) of Bloomfield, Ronald Henry of Texas, Burchell Henry Jr. (Heather) of Windsor, Robert Henry of Florida. Funeral services and viewing will be held at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Road, Windsor, CT 06095 on Friday, September 4, 2020 Burial will follow in Riverside cemetery, 102 East Street, Windsor. Viewing will be at 10:00 A.M. followed by Service at 11:00 A.M. Flowers can be sent to Carmon Community Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave, Windsor CT 06095. For online condolences and to attend the service remotely, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com