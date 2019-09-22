Home

Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Trinity Memorial Gardens
12609 Memorial Dr
Trinity, FL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
Trinity Memorial Gardens
12609 Memorial Dr
Trinity, FL
Laudalino Alves Pereira


1940 - 2019
Laudalino Alves Pereira Obituary
Laudalino "Lenny" Pereira, 79 of New Port Richey, Florida passed away on September 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Lenny was born in Sao Miguel Island Azores, Portugal on September 11, 1940. He came to the Unites States when he was 17 years old becoming a naturalized Citizen. He married Pauline L Pereira (Desormiers) on May 6, 1961 in Hartford, CT. Lenny and Pauline settled together in Connecticut residing in Manchester and East Hartford before retiring in Florida. They were happily married for 58 years. In addition to Pauline he leaves 3 children, Anna Marie Patelli, and her husband William of Odessa, FL, Joseph Pereira of New Port Richey, FL and Linda Church and her husband Frank of Willington, CT as well as his 5 Grandchildren, Melissa Delauz and her husband Alex, Michelle Orzechowski and her husband Marc, Scott Church and his wife Mandy, Bryan Church and Ashley Pereira, he also leaves 7 Great Grandchildren. Laudalino also leaves behind his brother Joe Pereira and his wife Linda of Newington, CT Family and Friends may gather for a visitation at the Trinity Memorial Gardens, 12609 Memorial Dr, Trinity, FL 34655 on Saturday October 5th, 2019 at 11:30 AM with a Celebration of Life following at 12:30 PM.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 22, 2019
