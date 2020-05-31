Laura Ann Halpin (a/k/a Colton), our beloved Mother, Nana, Sister and Friend passed away peacefully Sunday, May 24, 2020 after a brave and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Laura was born in Plainfield, NJ on June 10, 1948, daughter of the late William and Kathryn Halpin (Riley). Laura moved to West Hartford, CT at the age of 15 and graduated from Hall High. She settled in Bloomfield to raise her family and would live there most of her adult life. She was always authentic, a true "people person" and her gregarious nature made her a natural fit for the customer service industry. Early on she worked for Connecticut General and part-time for various local grocers while being a full-time Mom. She began working full-time for Waldbaums Foodmart in 1980, a career that would span the next 30 years until her "first retirement" in 2010. She switched professional gears and enjoyed working with Susan and the "Crew" at the Stamp and Scrap Nest and then with the wonderful Sonsini family and loyal customers of Riches Jewelers for many years thereafter. Laura was passionate in all her life pursuits- an avid reader, animal lover-especially dogs and horses, a gifted scrapbooker and an amateur wine connoisseur. Her greatest passion was her family and her favorite role in life by far was that of "NANA". Her devotion to her granddaughters was palpable and she was very involved in all of their numerous activities. She watched over, cared for and chauffeured Jessica and Lindsay to soccer, dance, gymnastics and swim for many years and was a strong, positive influence in their lives. She helped shape those two little girls into the strong young women they have now become and her indomitable spirit will forever be imprinted upon their hearts. She loved having the opportunity to do it all over again with Brynn and Hadley, as they spent "Tuesdays with Nana" to play, read books-lots and lots of books, and sing songs. Nana's Lady Gaga inspired version of "Moo, Baa, La-La-La" is clearly destined to become a new classic. Her infectious laughter and joy will forever be a part of their young and happy lives. She is survived by her children, daughter, Kathryn Colton Weaver and her "favorite" son-in-law, Dan; her son, Kenneth L. Colton, III and her "favorite" daughter-in-law Rebecca; the enduring and proud legacy of her four amazing granddaughters, Jessica and Lindsay Weaver; Brynn and Hadley Colton, all of Newington, CT; her brother, Thomas J. Halpin of Beaufort, SC; and her godson, Chris Alibrio and his wife Amber of Long Beach, CA. And to the families who have been an integral part of her life-much love to the Weaver and Jameson families for shared lives and grandchildren; to Mary Jane Ross, her treasured best friend; her dear former husband, friend and father/grandfather to her children/grandchildren, Kenneth L. Colton, Jr.; her wonderful friend Bertha Sapolis; and the Ross, Smola, Skodis, Alibrio, Schmoll, Carlson and DeFrances families. She was predeceased by her cherished parents, her dear former father-in-law, Kenneth L. Colton Sr. and her life-long friend, Sharyn Wright Alibrio. Her family wishes to express their gratitude to her many friends for their unwavering love and support- the "Foodmart Breakfast Club"- Al-"Her Sunday Husband", Norm, Kitty, Edie, Jim and Diane; her "Beaufort Boosters"- Scot & Dar, Mary and Bob; her beloved friends Lisa and Rich Sonsini, Susan Herriford and Linda Heuser; her amazing cousin Sharon; the phenomenal caregivers of the Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center- Tiffany, Christine, Cindy, Letitia, Lumi, Diane, Patrick, Cara, Kathy F., Rekha, Dr. Schauer and Marcia, and Hartford Hospice- the amazing angel Andrea and her devoted nurses Bridget and Maria, with many thanks to Melissa for coordinating her continuity of our care during our last minute move. And also many heartfelt thanks to Kathy's incredibly supportive employer- the steadfast friends, colleagues and management of Global Atlantic Financial Group's Legal, Compliance and Marketing departments who went above and beyond to unconditionally support Kathy and her family throughout Laura's treatment. A service to celebrate Laura's life will be held at a later date when it is safe to be together. Until then we honor her life story here with these words as best we can. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington are in care of arrangements. Please visit www.duksa.net to share a memory. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Helen and Harry Gray Cancer Center. A daughter's final reflection-in her last days, she would still insist on letting her beloved dachshunds out by herself and rallying them to go outside with her rousing call of, "SUNSHINE GIRLS, let's go, gotta see the sunshine, you need to get going…". I laughed because it was absolutely pouring one day and I asked her why she told them that because it didn't look like the dogs were particularly convinced. She looked at me like I was crazy and told me, "I always tell them that because it's always sunshine for them wherever they go". I think you were right Ma, and I think it will always be sunshine where you are now and I know you need to get going too. We love and miss you so much Ma-until we see you again-Godspeed.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.