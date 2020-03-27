|
Laura Ann Woods passed away peacefully at her home in Westbrook, Ct. on Sunday March 22, 2020. She was born in New Britain, Ct. and attended school in Plainville. Laura was an adventurous soul with a love for travel, the outdoors, boating, hiking and gardening. She spent many years as crew and first mate on large luxury yachts in South Florida and in New England, and cruised through out the Caribbean, the Eastern Seaboard, the Great Lakes and the Mississippi River. Her love of boating and being on the water goes back to her childhood where she loved being at the shoreline, boating and sailing with her family. Later in life, Laura found her true calling, becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant and caring for the elderly in their time of need. She worked extensively on the Ct. Shoreline and brought love, smiles and hope to all that she cared for. In the last few years she cared for both of her parents, helping them through a difficult time in their lives. Laura had a heart of gold and was truly an angel sent from heaven. She is predeceased by her parents Robert and Polly Woods. She leaves her sister Dianne Bronkie of East Berlin, her brother Gary Woods and his wife Shelley of Deep River, and her sister Gail Sartori of Burlington. Also her nieces Jennifer Mongillo, Myshel Enman, Jaime Petillo, Jessie Sartori, her nephew Nick Sartori and all of their families. She will also be missed by her faithful and dedicated best friend Sarge, who was always at her side. Thank you to all of Laura's family for their help and love during her struggle in the last few months. A Memorial Ceremony will be held at an appropriate time in the future. We love you and miss you Laura.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 27, 2020