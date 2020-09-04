1/
Laura B. Schwartz
Laura Schwartz, 60, of South Glastonbury passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Michael Caruso. Born on Long Island, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ann (Rukin) Schwartz. Laura was a graduate of the University of Hartford, where she earned her Bachelor Degree in Accounting. She was a partner and CPA at the accounting firm Barron, Yanaros and Caruso. An avid tennis player, she is a member of the University of Hartford Sports Hall of Fame. Laura was a long time Glastonbury resident. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister Melissa Schwartz and her husband David Muenzer of Washington D.C., her brother-in-law Enrico Caruso and his wife Denise of WV, her sister-in-law Michele Caruso of FL, and her nephew and nieces: Benjamin and Emily Muenzer, Christina Mason and Pamela Bregg. In addition to her parents, Laura was predeceased by her sister Meryl Schwartz. She is also survived by her loving Aunt Wendy, Uncle Steven, and Uncle Barney, and many many loving cousins. A virtual Celebration of Life ceremony will be conducted by her family on Saturday, September 5th, at 10:00 am. Friends wishing to attend the service should send an email to "inmemoryofLauraSchwartz@gmail.com" to receive the Zoom link. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Meryl Schwartz Fund for Special Activities at the Churchill School and Center, ATTN: The Development Office, 301 East 29th Street, New York, NY 10016, or the Glastonbury Infusion Center, Trinity Health of New England, 31 Sycamore St., Suite 202, Glastonbury, CT 06033. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Via Zoom
1 entry
September 3, 2020
Laura was a super nice person and a great tennis player, she will be immensely missed.our heartfelt condolences to Michael and her family.
Steve Horan
Friend
