Laura J. Atkinson

Laura J. Atkinson Obituary
Laura J. (Pock) Atkinson, 89, of Bristol, died Tuesday (Sept. 3, 2019) at her home. Born in New Britain, the daughter of the late John and Josephine (Bocskay) Pock, she was raised in New Britain and moved to Bristol in 1962. She worked at the Hartford for over 25 years. Laura is survived by three sons William and his wife Denise Atkinson of Unionville, Keith Atkinson of San Francisco, CA and Scott and his wife Terri Atkinson of Burlington; a sister Dorothy Parlow of Plainville, a nephew, several nieces, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Michael Atkinson. Visiting hours will be Thursday (Sept. 12, 2019) from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain. Burial will be private in St. Mary Cemetery. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 8, 2019
