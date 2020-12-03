1/1
Laura J. Dunn
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Jane (Bridge) Dunn, 78, of Old Lyme, beloved wife to Peter W. Dunn, peacefully passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Laura was born on June 12, 1942 in Greenwich to the late Edwin and Laura (Griswold) Bridge. Laura was an RN graduate of the Greenwich Hospital Nursing school where she gained a scholarship to Boston College and received degrees in Nursing and Education. While in Boston, she also worked as a District Nurse, honing her skills and beginning her long career of caring for others. Upon marriage, she moved to Southington to raise her family and worked several years at Bradley Memorial Hospital. Laura then opened and operated a daycare center, was a school nurse, a substitute teacher, held numerous positions in local nursing homes, taught a Nursing Assistant course at Briarwood College, and ended her career as a certified infection control and wound care specialist. Laura was always a diligent advocate for her patients who were blessed to have such a highly qualified and caring nurse. For her it was a calling. Laura was a devout Catholic who saw the best potential in all and did what she could to help anyone achieve their goals in life. Between her family, faith, and her work, Laura's whole life revolved around caring for people, whether it be as a Mother, Sibling, Aunt, Friend, neighbor, nurse, or shoulder to lean on, she always wanted to listen. All who had the pleasure of knowing Laura were blessed with a little piece of her love to keep forever. The beach was her favorite place, especially Hawk's Nest Beach in Old Lyme. Spending many summers there with her Aunt Harriet and Cousin Donald Shaub. She finally got her dream house at the beach and was able to enjoy her retirement with friends and family. Laura's numerous hobbies included traveling, theater, puzzles, gardening, swimming, continuously learning, and watching her beloved UCONN Women's basketball team. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her Best Friend and Precious granddaughter Mia, they loved to walk the family dog Reilly, make up silly games to play, search in the sand at the beach for special treasures, and somehow, they always ended up with an ice cream in hand...thanks Pop! Besides her husband Peter, Laura is survived by her children, Peter J. Dunn, Jessica Dunn, Timothy Dunn and Ashley Kearns, her adored grandchildren, David and Mia Dunn, her brother, John Bridge, her sister, Judith Barber and her children, Eddie, Becky and Julie, and her sister Barbara Taylor and her children, Jenny and Laura. She is also survived by her Sister-in-Law Liz Dunn and her wife, Kathy Phillips. Laura was predeceased by her Brother-in-Laws, Cliff Barber and Michael Dunn, and her Cherished Uncle, Bill Dunn. At this time, funeral services will be private. The family will have a Mass said in remembrance of Laura on her birthday, June 12, 2021 at Christ the King Church, 1 McCurdy Road in Old Lyme. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Laura's name to the Gaylord Foundation or to the American Red Cross. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Glastonbury, has been entrusted with Laura's arrangements. If you wish to leave a condolence, please visit FarleySullivan.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Memorial Mass
Christ the King Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Naubuc Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 633-2521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved