Laura Jane (Bridge) Dunn, 78, of Old Lyme, beloved wife to Peter W. Dunn, peacefully passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Laura was born on June 12, 1942 in Greenwich to the late Edwin and Laura (Griswold) Bridge. Laura was an RN graduate of the Greenwich Hospital Nursing school where she gained a scholarship to Boston College and received degrees in Nursing and Education. While in Boston, she also worked as a District Nurse, honing her skills and beginning her long career of caring for others. Upon marriage, she moved to Southington to raise her family and worked several years at Bradley Memorial Hospital. Laura then opened and operated a daycare center, was a school nurse, a substitute teacher, held numerous positions in local nursing homes, taught a Nursing Assistant course at Briarwood College, and ended her career as a certified infection control and wound care specialist. Laura was always a diligent advocate for her patients who were blessed to have such a highly qualified and caring nurse. For her it was a calling. Laura was a devout Catholic who saw the best potential in all and did what she could to help anyone achieve their goals in life. Between her family, faith, and her work, Laura's whole life revolved around caring for people, whether it be as a Mother, Sibling, Aunt, Friend, neighbor, nurse, or shoulder to lean on, she always wanted to listen. All who had the pleasure of knowing Laura were blessed with a little piece of her love to keep forever. The beach was her favorite place, especially Hawk's Nest Beach in Old Lyme. Spending many summers there with her Aunt Harriet and Cousin Donald Shaub. She finally got her dream house at the beach and was able to enjoy her retirement with friends and family. Laura's numerous hobbies included traveling, theater, puzzles, gardening, swimming, continuously learning, and watching her beloved UCONN Women's basketball team. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her Best Friend and Precious granddaughter Mia, they loved to walk the family dog Reilly, make up silly games to play, search in the sand at the beach for special treasures, and somehow, they always ended up with an ice cream in hand...thanks Pop! Besides her husband Peter, Laura is survived by her children, Peter J. Dunn, Jessica Dunn, Timothy Dunn and Ashley Kearns, her adored grandchildren, David and Mia Dunn, her brother, John Bridge, her sister, Judith Barber and her children, Eddie, Becky and Julie, and her sister Barbara Taylor and her children, Jenny and Laura. She is also survived by her Sister-in-Law Liz Dunn and her wife, Kathy Phillips. Laura was predeceased by her Brother-in-Laws, Cliff Barber and Michael Dunn, and her Cherished Uncle, Bill Dunn. At this time, funeral services will be private. The family will have a Mass said in remembrance of Laura on her birthday, June 12, 2021 at Christ the King Church, 1 McCurdy Road in Old Lyme. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Laura's name to the Gaylord Foundation or to the American Red Cross. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Glastonbury, has been entrusted with Laura's arrangements. If you wish to leave a condolence, please visit FarleySullivan.com
