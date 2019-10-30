Home

LAURA KIRVEN Obituary
Laura M. Kirven, 102 of Macungie, PA formerly of Silver Spring, Maryland transitioned from labor to reward on October 23rd with her family by her side. She was born in Chester, PA on March 13, 1917 as Laura Arcenia Mattox, eldest child of Ethel and James Mattox. She leaves to mourn her passing, Daughters: Maria Jones (Jeffery)- Macungie, PA ; Francine White-Silver Spring, MD. Son: Michael Kirven (Linda)- New Kensington, PA. 8 Grandchildren 9 Great Grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends. Funeral Services will take place on Saturday 11AM in Greater Shiloh Church 403 Pastor Fred Davis Street, Easton, PA. View 10-11AM. Interment will follow in Springfield Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort & Care entrusted to Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Inc. Allentown, PA. Share memories with the family at www.JBcares.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 30, 2019
