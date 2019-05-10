Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Langdon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura L. Langdon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Laura L. Langdon Obituary
age 66, of Rocky Hill, CT passed on Saturday, April 27th, 2019. Daughter of George and Irene (Budash) Langdon, Laura grew up in Rocky Hill, lived 20 years in San Francisco, and settled happily in Myrtle Beach.Laura leaves her beloved daughter, Natalia L. Richards, brothers Jim, David, and Chris Langdon, and sister Lisa Langdon, and countless friends and relatives. There will be a memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, plant a tree, go to the beach, and Dance!
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.