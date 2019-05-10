|
age 66, of Rocky Hill, CT passed on Saturday, April 27th, 2019. Daughter of George and Irene (Budash) Langdon, Laura grew up in Rocky Hill, lived 20 years in San Francisco, and settled happily in Myrtle Beach.Laura leaves her beloved daughter, Natalia L. Richards, brothers Jim, David, and Chris Langdon, and sister Lisa Langdon, and countless friends and relatives. There will be a memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, plant a tree, go to the beach, and Dance!
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 10, 2019