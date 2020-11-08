Laura Lee Westlund, 67, of Bradford Walk, Farmington, CT, formerly of West Hartford and New Britain, died peacefully at Hartford Hospital on October 29, 2020 after a long illness. Born on March 3, 1953 in Hestra, Sweden, she was the daughter of the late Norma Anderson Westlund Sandberg and the late Helge E. Westlund. She was predeceased by her brother, Gregory T. Westlund. Laura attended West Hartford public schools, graduating from Hall High School and receiving her BA from Colgate University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce Law Center in 1978. She began her practice of law in private practice in New Britain and then moved on to what would be a long commitment to the Division of Public Defender Services for the State of CT, mostly in GA#12 and GA#13. As Senior Assistant Public Defender, attorney Westlund had a strong commitment to serving the poor and disenfranchised in the Manchester area, and for nearly 30 years defended the rights of the homeless, the indigent, mentally ill, unemployed and those unable to stand up for themselves. She approached her work with strength and compassion, and will be remembered for her patience, humor, resiliency and grace, not only as a public defender but in all facets of her life. Behind the scenes, she was always willing to advise and help those who had legal questions or issues. She retired in 2011. She was an avid reader and a wonderful cook who loved the adventure of new recipes and cuisines. She most enjoyed her time gardening, flower arranging, and tending her extensive collection of exotic plants both indoors and outside. Laura truly never met a plant she didn't like and all flourished from her green thumbs and coaxing. She is survived by her sister, Jane W. Wunder and brother-in-law Thomas A. Wunder, of Niantic, CT (formerly of West Hartford), her niece Tessa L. Wunder of Brooklyn, NY and her nephew Samuel A. Wunder of Niantic, CT. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and colleagues. She also leaves behind her two beloved Maine Coon cats, Sevilla and Marbella, who were fiercely protective of Laura and her home, providing an endless source of joy and amusement. The family is deeply grateful for the support of her at-home caregivers and the staff at The Reservoir, and most especially for the compassion, skilled care and expertise of the doctors and nurses at Hartford Hospital. Special thanks go to the Bliss 9 ICU team for their care and commitment to Laura during the final weeks of her life. A memorial gathering to celebrate Laura's life will be planned for spring 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Operation Smile or Habitat for Humanity. There will be no calling hours due to the pandemic. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home of West Hartford has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com