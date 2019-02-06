Laura Longo, 95, of South Windsor, wife of the late John Longo, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2019. Laura was born on September 1, 1923 and raised in Hartford, the daughter of the late Vincenza and Terino Pace.Laura is survived by her children: Judy and her husband Jim Salisbury, Jack and his wife Barbara, Stephen, Tim and his wife Peggy, Susan and her husband Charlie Powell, and Ken and his wife Kathy; her 8 grandchildren; her 10 great grandchildren; and many more relatives and friends.The Longo family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff at Manchester Manor Health Care Center for their care and kindness during Laura´s time there. Laura's family will receive relatives and friends Friday, February 8, 2019, from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m.at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor. A funeral procession will gather at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church, 80 Hayes Road, South Windsor, CT.Burial will follow in Wapping Cemetery, South Windsor. Memorial donation's in Laura's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit, www.Carmonfuneralhome.com for online expression of sympathy. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary