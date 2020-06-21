Laura M. Watson, 82, wife of Thomas Watson since 1962 of West Hartford, Connecticut passed away unexpectedly on May 24, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born on June 7, 1937 in Fosters, Alabama to the late Ora Lee and Archie Morrison Sr. Mrs. Watson earned her BA in education at Stillman College in Tuscaloosa, AL, and later her Master's degree from Central Connecticut State University. Mrs. Watson taught Business Education at East Hartford High School for 40 years where she was also a student advisor to the Cultural Awareness and African American Club. Mrs. Watson formerly resided in New Haven, Bloomfield and West Hartford, Connecticut. She moved to North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina upon retiring. She and her husband returned to West Hartford, Connecticut in 2018. While residing in South Carolina, she served on the Steward Board of Saint Paul AME Church in Little River, SC. In Connecticut, she was a faithful servant of Christ and a member of Liberty Christian Center International Church and, more recently, Union Baptist Church in Hartford. She was always engaged in her community and civic activities, including Jack and Jill of America, Inc., Farmington Valley Chapter of the Links, Inc., West Hartford African American Social Cultural Organization, and the Mahogany Book Club. Mrs. Watson will be most remembered for her authentic, kind, generous and fun loving spirit. She is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband Thomas Watson, her son Michael (Monique) Watson of Washington, D.C., and her Grandchildren: Alexandra and Chase Watson. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Lori Jean Watson; father, Archie Morrison, Sr.; mother, Ora Lee Morrison; sister, Susie Rufus; brothers, Archie Morrison Jr., Napoleon Morrison and Aaron Morrison. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Bloomfield Public Library, 1 Tunxis Avenue, Bloomfield, CT 06002, in memory of the Lori Jean Watson Collection. Online donations may be made by visiting bplct.org. All donations are tax deductible. For online tributes, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 21, 2020.