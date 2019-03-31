Laura M. Waz passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the age of 96. Born on July 29, 1922 in Deep River, CT, she was the daughter of Charles and Anna (Pula) Waz. Laura lived in Deep River for 85 years before moving to Groton, MA in 2007 to be closer to her nephew, William Netolicky, Jr. She moved back to CT in 2015. Laura graduated from Deep River High School class of 1940 and was a secretary with UARCO, retiring after 40 years of dedicated service. She was a sweet woman with a generous heart who was dedicated to her family, always lending a helping hand and offering a kind word. She will be remembered lovingly by friends and family alike. Laura is survived by her cousins Claire (Waz) Nelson and Julia (Waz) Mislick; her nieces and nephews Caroline Waz, Theresa (Skarb) Russo, Joanne (Waz) Hedwall and her husband Lenny, Marilyn (Skarb) Lardizzone and her husband Guy, William Netolicky Jr. and his wife Susan, Robert Czepiel and his wife Ann, Robert Waz and his wife Carol, Peter Waz and his wife Sally, Gregory Waz, John Skarb and his wife Eloise, Stanley Skarb and his wife Sandy, and Walter Skarb and his wife Pat. A memorial mass will be celebrated at Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, 34 Main Street, Centerbrook, CT on Tuesday, April 2 at 10 AM, followed by inurnment in Resurrection Cemetery, CT Route 145, Westbrook, CT. To share a memory, or send a condolence to her family, please visit www.rwwfh.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary