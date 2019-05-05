Laura Maybell (Hughes) Farnham, 93, of Glastonbury passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at home just 2 days shy of her 94th birthday. She was the widow of the late Cecil Farnham, Jr. of East Hartford, CT. Laura was born on April 28, 1925 to the late Griffith A. and Florence (Morehouse) Hughes of Whitehall, NY. She had worked for and retired from the East Hartford Public School System as a Para-Professional with Special Education students. Laura will always be remembered for her caring and gentle spirit helping all children especially those with special needs. She was a member of The Women of the Moose, East Hartford CT Chapter 1470 and Rockville CT Chapter 1360. Laura is survived by her daughter Gail Farnham of East Hartford, son Wayne D. & DeEtt Farnham of W. Suffield, son Allen C. & Jo-Ann Farnham of Glastonbury with whom she lived and son Ronnie J. Farnham of East Hartford. She also leaves her grandson Edward Keeney of South Carolina, granddaughter Holly & Geoff Bush of Carlisle, PA, granddaughter Kimberli & Ian Smith of West Suffield, Meaghan Farnham of Springs, PA, Jody Allen & Laura Farnham of Glastonbury. Laura also leaves her great grandchildren, Cheyenne, Savannah & Dakota Keeney of Quincy, IN, Genna, Gabriella & Gracie Bush of Carlisle, PA, Jaydalin & Tristan Smith of W. Suffield, CT, Mackenzie Keith of Springs, PA, Hadley & Jameson Farnham of Glastonbury, and many nieces & nephews. She was predeceased by her granddaughter Laura R. Keeney and grandson Charles Keeney. Laura was also predeceased by her brother Earl Hughes and sister Isabel DeWitt. Per her request, funeral services and burial will be at the convenience of the family and there will be no calling hours. Mulryan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Moose Charities, Inc. 155 S. International Dr. Mooseheart, IL 60539-1100. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 5, 2019