Laura Nell Holmes Jackson passed away peacefully on July 24, 2020. Laura Nell was born February 11, 1933 in Dawson, GA to the late Alonzo Holmes and Lonies Huckeybay Holmes. Laura is survived by her daughter Lenore Holly Jackson of Fitchburg, MA and her son Loren Holmes Jackson of Livermore, CA. In addition, she leaves to cherish the memory of three grandchildren, Jarhyd Michael Pugh Jackson of Fitchburg, MA, Talayna Autumn Williams Jackson and Tabreya Latrice Williams Jackson of Lawrenceville, GA. A host of cousins and life-long friends, residing throughout the country, will also mourn her passing.



