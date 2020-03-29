|
|
Laura (Bonazelli) Olszewski, 88, of East Granby, beloved wife for 33 years of the late Erwin J. Olszewski, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born in Hartford on November 29, 1931, daughter of the late Charles and Edea (Genga) Bonazelli, she grew up in Hartford and graduated from Weaver High School. Laura raised her four boys while she and her late husband owned and operated Plant World in Tariffville. She retired as a clerk for her son's landscaping business. Laura was a very loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and will truly be missed by all who knew her. More than anything, Laura's family meant the world to her and taking care of them was very important to her. She was always very loving, giving, and generous with her time and talents. She loved plants, always had amazing flower gardens, and enjoyed cooking both Polish and Italian dishes for her boys. Laura was also an avid Red Sox and UCONN Women's basket ball fan. Laura is survived by her four sons, Erwin J. Olszewski, Jr., of Colchester, Charles J. Olszewski and his wife Roberta of East Granby, John F. Olszewski and his wife Lisa of Granville, MA, and Fred A. Olszewski, of East Granby; six grandchildren and their spouses; nine great grandchildren; her sister, Fredericka Annibali of Alden, NY; her best friend, Arline Dudack of East Granby; her loving dog, Scout, who will also miss her dearly; and other loving relatives and dear friends. Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Charlotte Kroczewski. Her services will be private. To leave an on-line condolence or share a memory with her family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 29, 2020