Laura R. Carlo, 94, of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late Robert A. Carlo Sr., died peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her home. Laura was born in Waltham, MA on August 6, 1925, daughter to the late Evelyn Fisher and Herbert Robb. Laura moved to Croton-on-Hudson, NY just outside of New York City as a young girl where she was raised by her aunt and uncle, the late Richard and Laura Beaumont. She was a graduate of Croton-Harmon High School and also took a number of courses at Manchester Community College later in life. Laura married the love of her life, Robert A. Carlo, Sr. on September 27, 1952 and together they lived in Manchester and Farmington Hills, Michigan, before settling back in South Windsor in 1973. Laura worked in office positions in manufacturing, entertainment and insurance in New York and Hartford. She finished her career at The Traveler's Insurance Company, retiring in 1989 after many years of service. She was a longtime, active member of the Wapping Community Church, where she volunteered with various ministries within the church. An avid reader, Laura was a lover of the South Windsor Public Library. A kind, caring, loving and devoted mother and friend to many she will be dearly missed. She leaves her children, Richard J. Carlo of Windsor, Laurie L. Carlo of Manchester, and Robert A. Carlo Jr. of Waterbury as well as other close relatives and dear friends. Funeral service and burial at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Rocky Hill will be private at the request of her family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to https://swallowingdisorderfoundation.com, where a memorial fund has been added in her name. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 28, 2020.