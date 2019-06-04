Laura Rose Curry born May 24th 1959 in Tupper Lake, New York and passed on June 1st, 2019 in her home in Haddam, CT. Laura retired from Whiting Forensic in 2009 after 23 years of dedicated service as a Lead Forensic Treatment Specialist. She graduated in 1977 from Tupperlake High School in NY and an A.S. degree in 1979 from Adirondack Community College in NY. Laura is predeceased by her Mother Beatrice Valley, her biological Father Donald Duprat and by her Step Father Percy Dupuis who raised her and by her Sister Charlene Duprat. She is survived by her Sister Debbie Dupuis, niece Ashley Dupuis, nephew Cameron Dupuis, brother Andy Duprat, niece Angela Catalanotti, nephew Andrea Lamere and brother Clifford Duprat. Laura had many friends but was especially endeared to Jim Brezinski who cared for her in her final years. Laura was afflicted by an aggressive form of Alzheimer five years ago. In the last three years Laura wasn't able to comprehend or contribute to conversation but maintained a happy spirit and gave a warm greeting to everyone. Laura loved dogs and fostered many. Her voice mail advocated for callers to adopt a dog. Laura's personality was very strong. She held to her values and expected others to follow suit but also shown immense compassion and mentoring especially to younger people. Laura emulated fun. She played golf, enjoyed nature with her daily dog walks and spending time with friends. She loved to dance, she loved the beach and she loved to laugh. Her laughter was especially contagious and everyone around her would join in her elation until tears flowed and sides split. Her presence will be dearly missed but her guidance, optimism and joyfulness will stay in everyone that has been lucky enough to have been a part of her life. Funeral Services will be held at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, on Wednesday (June 5th) at 5:30 p.m. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. prior to the services. In lieu of flowers please donate to Laura's favorite charities; Labs4rescue or Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary