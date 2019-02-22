Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea
Unionville, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Corbett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Truncali Corbett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Laura Truncali Corbett Obituary
It is with deep sadness that the family of Laura Truncali Corbett, 32, beloved wife of Chris Corbett, announce her swift and merciful passing on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville TODAY from 4:00 - 8:00pm. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Saturday (Feb. 23) at 10:00am in the Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea, Unionville. All are kindly asked to meet directly at Church. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Avon. In lieu of flowers, help Laura finish what she started – to search for a cure, by making a donation to the CT Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 101 Centerpoint Drive, Suite 107, Middletown, CT 06457. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now