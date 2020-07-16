Laureen Mary (Jensen) Evens, 85, of Canton, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at her daughter's home in Norwalk, where she had been living for many years. She was born January 21, 1935, in Hartford, daughter of the late Hans Walter and Margaret (Glass) Jensen raised in West Hartford and had been a lifelong resident of Canton and Old Saybrook. Laureen was a graduate of the Hall High, West Hartford and Hartford Hospital School of Nursing. She enjoyed researching genealogy, reading and most of all spending time with her FAMILY. She is survived by her children, David Evens of Canton, Betsy Price and husband Eric of Norwalk, Bradley Evens and wife Carina of Seattle, WA, Erik Evens and wife Carol of Nantucket; grandchildren, Amanda, Victoria, Zachary, Annika, Jessica, Cole and Hannah and her lifelong friends, the Trumbull Family. A private graveside service will be held in the Canton Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Canton Volunteer Fire Co. PO Box 104, Canton Springs Road, Canton, CT 06019. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Laureen's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com
for online tributes.