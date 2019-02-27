Lauren (Sayadoff) Gromak ,64, of West Hartford passed away Monday, February 25 at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford, CT, Lauren attended Sacred Heart School in Bloomfield and graduated from Northwest Catholic High School in 1973. She also earned a bachelor's degree from St. Joseph's College. She was employed at Bloomfield State Bank, Mechanics Savings Bank, and Liberty Bank. After starting her family, Lauren worked as a bookkeeper for several different companies, including family businesses.Lauren's family was her world. She was an involved, loving person throughout her life, always making time to meet the needs of every family member near or far. She took care of her mother for many years with the patience and kindness that was so typical of her generous spirit.Lauren's memory will forever be cherished by her husband Robert, and daughter Amy Gromak Zarcone and husband Sandro, her sons Steven and Nicholas and by her adored granddaughter Liliana. She is also survived by her brothers Daniel Sayadoff and wife Kim, Peter Sayadoff and wife Rachel, John Sayadoff and wife Sally, her sister Carol Sarkozy and husband Richard, and brothers-in-law Henry Gromak and wife Elaine, and Ed Gromak and wife Ann. Her sincere thoughtfulness and loving character will be missed by many nephews, nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. Lauren was predeceased by her parents Daniel and Marion Sayadoff and brother Robert.Lauren's family will receive friends Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5-8 PM at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, 10:00 AM, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Wintonbury Ave., Bloomfield. Burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 2080 Silas Deane Highway, 2nd Floor, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or to , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241 To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary