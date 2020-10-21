1/1
Lauren Wood
Lauren "Mickey" Wood, 55, of Tariffville, CT departed this life on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Lauren is survived by her mother, Gwendolyn Wood and two sons, Kendall May, Jr. and Kyshawn W. Wood. A celebration of her life will take place Friday, October 23, 2020 at 1:00pm with a calling hour from 12:00pm to 1:00pm at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (A Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Wood family and to view the full obituary please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
OCT
23
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
Funeral services provided by
Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service - Bloomfield
94 Granby Street
Bloomfield, CT 06002
(860) 769-6841
