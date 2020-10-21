Lauren Wood

Lauren "Mickey" Wood, 55, of Tariffville, CT departed this life on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Lauren is survived by her mother, Gwendolyn Wood and two sons, Kendall May, Jr. and Kyshawn W. Wood. A celebration of her life will take place Friday, October 23, 2020 at 1:00pm with a calling hour from 12:00pm to 1:00pm at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (A Division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Wood family and to view the full obituary please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com