Laurence J. Fox

Laurence J. Fox Obituary
Laurence J. Fox, 66, of Bristol, beloved husband of Janice (Boulanger) Fox, died on Tuesday (February 12, 2019) at his home. Laurence was born on March 30, 1952 in Bristol and was a son of the late Laurence E. and Annabelle (Welsh) Fox. Laurence was born and raised in Bristol and worked as a physical therapist in area homecare agencies. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, playing guitar and running in marathons. In addition to his wife of 43 years, Laurence leaves his son and daughter-in-law: Chris and Heather Fox of Bristol; a daughter: Erica Fox of Bristol; a sister and brother-in-law: Lynette and David Werner of Florida; and two grandchildren: Annabel and Genevieve. Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is assisting the family. Please visit Laurence's memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 17, 2019
