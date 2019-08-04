Home

More Obituaries for Laurence Gross
Laurence L. Gross


1929 - 2019
Laurence L. Gross Obituary
Albany - Laurence L. Gross (Larry) died on August 1, 2019 at his home in Albany, NY surrounded by family. Born in Hartford, Connecticut, February 25, 1929 to Frances Harris and James Edward Gross. Florist, Whiting Greenhouse, West Hartford. Senior Dental Specialist, Air National Guard, BA University of Connecticut 1955, Bacteriologist, Wadsworth Lab, NYS Department of Health. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Betty Gross and sons, James (Susan) Gross of Loudonville and Peter (Shelly) Gross of Nashville, TN. Grandfather of Jack, Mary, Clara June, and Wade. He also leaves his sister Barbara Friedman of Queens, NY. In addition to being predeceased by his parents, he is also predeceased by his sisters, June Rose and Elinore Hurwitz as well as his grandson, Daniel Gross. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Those wishing to remember Larry in a special way may make a memorial contribution to the Community Hospice 445 New Karner Rd. Albany, NY 12205. To leave an online condolence message for the family please visit www.levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 4, 2019
