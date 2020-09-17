Laurent L. Labbe Sr., 87, of Southington, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Sunnyside Rehab Center in Harrisonberg, VA. He was the husband of the late Susan Marie (Assunta) Labbe. Born April 3, 1933 in Hartford, he was the son of the late Edmund and Cecile (Durand) Labbe. Laurent was a veteran of the U.S Army serving during the Korean War. He was a Product Engineer with Dresser Industries until his retirement. Laurent is survived by two sons, Laurent L. Labbe Jr. and wife Joanna of SC and Peter P. Labbe and wife Linda of VA; five grandchildren, Erin, Nicole, Cori, Samantha and Veronica; two great-granddaughters, Jordan and Trinity. He was predeceased by a daughter Lorraine Pandolfi, a brother, Jerry Labbe and a great-granddaughter Gabriella. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, September 21st at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St., Southington. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be prior to the Mass from 8-10 a.m. at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington. For online condolences and directions please visit, www.dellavecchiasouthington.com