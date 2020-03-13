Home

POWERED BY

Laurent S. Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laurent S. Williams Obituary
Laurent S. Williams age 100 yrs. of Hartford CT, entered eternal rest on 1/5/2020. Born 11/8/1919 In St. Mary Jamaica W. I. He has lived in Hartford CT. Blue Hills Ave. for many years. He retired from Abbott Ball CO.W. Hartford. He leaves to cherish his memory: children, Delworth, Charmain, Ameta. Three sisters, 24 grandchildren, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, and grandnephews. A Memorial Service will be held, Saturday, 3/14/2020 at North United Church 1205 Albany Ave. Hartford Ct.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laurent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -