Laurent S. Williams age 100 yrs. of Hartford CT, entered eternal rest on 1/5/2020. Born 11/8/1919 In St. Mary Jamaica W. I. He has lived in Hartford CT. Blue Hills Ave. for many years. He retired from Abbott Ball CO.W. Hartford. He leaves to cherish his memory: children, Delworth, Charmain, Ameta. Three sisters, 24 grandchildren, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, and grandnephews. A Memorial Service will be held, Saturday, 3/14/2020 at North United Church 1205 Albany Ave. Hartford Ct.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 13, 2020