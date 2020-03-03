Home

Services
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
Laurette A. Aceto

Laurette A. Aceto Obituary
Laurette A. "Laurie" Aceto, 73, of Manchester, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at her home. Born in Manchester she was the daughter of the late John and Ruth (Patten) Aceto and had lived in Manchester most of her life. She was employed as a Legal Administrative Assistant at The Travelers Insurance Co. She is survived by her son John Ditmer and his wife Michelle of Tolland; her grandchildren Christina and Brian Ditmer; her twin brother Larry Aceto and his wife Stevie of Madison; and her sister Lynn Policella and her husband Richard of Medfield, MA. She is also survived by her Uncle Nene Aceto; and her nieces and nephews Cailin Pescarmona and her husband Tom, Katie Borofsky and her husband Pete, Mike Aceto and his wife Jess, Shaun Policella, Justin Policella and his wife Lauren, and Ryan Policella and his wife Leah. Funeral service will be held on Friday March 6th at 11 am at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center St. Manchester followed by burial in East Cemetery, Manchester. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00-7:00 pm. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 3, 2020
