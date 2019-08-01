Home

Laurette D. Camire


1924 - 2019
Laurette D. Camire, 94 passed away July 10 2019 at the Plant Memorial Home in Bath Maine. She was born in Biddeford, the oldest of nine siblings. She was married 61 years to Paul E Camire who passed on Nov 16 2008. She left behind her four children Paulette Davis{Andy}, Pauline Domrad, Paula Cunningham, and Paul R Camire {Gail}.She was predeceased by son-in-law Michael Domrad. She also has four living siblings, Lucille Berry , Lucienne Pivin, Lionel Thompson, and Larry Thompson. Laurette has seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Laurette was known for her excellent crossword skills, her handwritten notes and wonderful hugs. Burial and services in Maine will beat later date.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 1, 2019
