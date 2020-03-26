|
Laurette M. (Paradis) Fournier, 87, of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late Herve L. Fournier, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020. She was born on July 25, 1932, in St. Matthieu, Quebec; daughter of the late Emile and Florida (Dube) Paradis. Laurette grew up in Quebec and came to the United States in the early 1950's. She was a seamstress and was employed making draperies for Grant, JC Penney, and various interior decorators while raising her children. Laurette was an avid bowler, enjoyed traveling to visit family in Canada, and loved to draw and garden, her flowers were very important to her. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her sons, Alain Fournier (Donna) of Windsor Locks and Andre Fournier (Linda) of Vernon; 3 grandchildren, Taylor, Sydney and Griffen; step-granddaughter, Winter Riach; three siblings, Marianne Lagace, Simonne Paradis, and Clement Paradis and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by six siblings. All services will be held privately. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. Please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online expressions of sympathy.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 26, 2020