Benjamin J. Callahan Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
(860) 289-0209
Laurette Marie Gendreau

Laurette Marie Gendreau Obituary
Laurette Marie (Bouchard) Gendreau, 95, of East Hartford, CT passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020, with loving family at her side. She was born in Keegan, ME as one of twenty-one children to her parents Damase and Edwidge (Ouellette) Bouchard. Laurette married her husband Pete in 1946 and started a family before moving to Hartford, CT in 1950. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Emile 'Pete' Gendreau and son Rodney Gendreau of Saratoga Springs, NY. Laurette is survived by daughter Gloria & husband Mark Mitchell of Windsor, CT and son David & wife Joan Gendreau of Ellington, CT. She also leaves four grandchildren Jessica Arnold of Galway, NY, Alex Elizabeth Gendreau of Balston Spa, NY, Matthew Gendreau of Cotuit, MA and Samuel Gendreau of Ellington, CT. We would sincerely like to thank Vernon Manor staff for all the loving care they gave our beloved Mother these past several years. There will be no calling hours. Private burial at Hillside Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family. Benjamin J. Callahan Funeral Home of East Hartford were entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 5, 2020
