Laurie Ann Fultz
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Laurie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laurie (Albert) Fultz entered into eternal peace May 8, 2020 following several years of declining health. She was born on March 9, l959 to the late Mildred Chambers and Ronald Albert in Manchester, CT. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Fultz; Her cherished children, Jeffrey and Taylor Pyka; Her Father and his wife, Ronald & Cheri Albert. Her surviving siblings: Sister, Lisa (Michael) Hassett and Brothers; Luc, Louis (Sheilah), and Lance (Fiona) Albert and numerous nieces and nephews. Laurie was a 1979 graduate of East Catholic High School, Manchester, CT. She received her teaching degree in 1981 from the University of Saint Joseph, West Hartford, CT. She had taught Special Education at Highland Elementary School and Mansfield Training School. She was a parishioner of Saint Philip the Apostle Church, Ashford, devoting many years maintaining the Stations of the Cross Gardens. Laurie supported many civic & religious organizations including Dynamic Catholic, Catholic Charities, Salvation Army Homeless & Food Pantry, local soup kitchens, River Raisin Watershed, Adrian, MI. She was especially passionate in supporting Women's Shelters for Battered Women and their Families. She was also an active supporter of Habitat For Humanity. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic a private interment will take place at Bolton Cemetery. A Mass and Celebration of Life will be arranged at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved