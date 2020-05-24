Laurie (Albert) Fultz entered into eternal peace May 8, 2020 following several years of declining health. She was born on March 9, l959 to the late Mildred Chambers and Ronald Albert in Manchester, CT. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Fultz; Her cherished children, Jeffrey and Taylor Pyka; Her Father and his wife, Ronald & Cheri Albert. Her surviving siblings: Sister, Lisa (Michael) Hassett and Brothers; Luc, Louis (Sheilah), and Lance (Fiona) Albert and numerous nieces and nephews. Laurie was a 1979 graduate of East Catholic High School, Manchester, CT. She received her teaching degree in 1981 from the University of Saint Joseph, West Hartford, CT. She had taught Special Education at Highland Elementary School and Mansfield Training School. She was a parishioner of Saint Philip the Apostle Church, Ashford, devoting many years maintaining the Stations of the Cross Gardens. Laurie supported many civic & religious organizations including Dynamic Catholic, Catholic Charities, Salvation Army Homeless & Food Pantry, local soup kitchens, River Raisin Watershed, Adrian, MI. She was especially passionate in supporting Women's Shelters for Battered Women and their Families. She was also an active supporter of Habitat For Humanity. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic a private interment will take place at Bolton Cemetery. A Mass and Celebration of Life will be arranged at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.