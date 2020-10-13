Our sister, aunt, cousin, mother, grandmother (Memé) and great grandmother passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 in Ocala, FL at the age of 68. Laurie Anne was predeceased by her parents, Charles J. and Lorraine I. (Noel) Foley and two brothers, Tom and Jim of (Rockville) Vernon, CT where they rest in peace. She leaves her adult children, Michael, Adam and Denise North, Shane Woodward, Helene Kutz, and Gigi (Desormiers) Loughran and their partners; 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings Charlie, Mike, Pat, Tim, John, Teresa, Bill, Chris, Sean and Dan Foley, Kitty Foley Tyrol, and Eileen Kehoe; 32 nieces and nephews and more than a dozen cousins. Laurie grew up in Rockville, attending St. Bernard's School and Rockville High. She briefly enjoyed living in North Carolina and Arizona before returning to CT, settling in Hampton and Mansfield Center. She moved to Florida 3 years ago to be close to her lifelong, dear friend, Arlene King. After a diagnosis of stage 4 lung cancer, she spent the past two years in treatment until her passing. There are no funeral services; her wishes were to be cremated. Remember Laurie Anne with toes in beach sand, the moon and stars in the sky, and a warm breeze to celebrate her home ~ at peace.



