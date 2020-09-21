Laurie Ellen Rouviere-Fedytnyk peacefully slipped into eternal life in her home with her husband by her side on Wednesday, Sept. 16 after a gallant battle with cancer. Born Oct. 10, 1956 in Hartford to the late Susan Rouviere-Ramsay then moving to San Pedro, CA. Laurie returned to CT growing up in Monroe and Rockville, finally settling down in 1984 with her husband in Hebron. Laurie's professional career spanned the past 45 years in the aerospace industry. Beginning in the field of metrology on to inspection then moving into various quality management and engineering assignments and finally the quality sector of supply chain management. While working at various aerospace manufacturers over the years Laurie achieved Six Sigma Black Belt Certification and strived for excellence in everything she did. She was most recently employed by Volvo, GKN Aerospace, Newington Division where Laurie was assigned international projects. She very much enjoyed working with company partners particularly in Sweden and Mexico, as well as domestic suppliers. Laurie carried a great respect and admiration for her coworkers whom she fondly referred to "as my colleagues". Laurie loved her Cape Cod summer stays, West Coast visits and NY road trips. She also very much took pleasure tending to her flower gardens as well as decorating her home for all upcoming holidays. Laurie was proud of her Swedish roots and upbringing. Since her marriage to her husband she embraced Ukrainian customs, traditions and had a passion in being a part of this community. During the last five years Laurie developed a new outlook on life and reached out to a Fellowship. She developed a network of acquaintances and friends, whose support was especially appreciated during her recent health challenges. As the disease progressed the tremendous support from this group, along with guidance from a Higher Power allowed Laurie to overcome fear while achieving a sense of serenity and becoming free. Besides her husband of 36 years John and his son Travis of Manchester, she also leaves a brother Christian Rouviere of Manchester, wife, Wendy and his son Jeffrey of Manchester and partner Lindsey; sister-in-law Irene McMorrow of Colchester and her children Casey of Bethel, VT and partner Greg; Eric of San Antonio, TX, wife Emily; mother-in-law Nadia Fedytnyk of Wethersfield; as well as many extended nieces and nephews in CA and AZ. She was predeceased by a brother Richard "Dickey" Rouviere, Jr. He was a constant in Laurie's life for which she was always grateful. Laurie will be greatly missed by her husband and soul mate John, as well as her feline cohorts Odessa and Hamlet. No doubt she will be remembered by all that knew her, for her great sense of humor and a great sense of style. A special thank you goes to the RCCA-Manchester medical care team for their kindness and compassion, giving Laurie confidence and comfort. In lieu of flowers, a charitable donation may be made in Laurie's name to Protectors of Animals, Inc., American Lung Association
, or any other organization of your choice. Laurie's family will receive relatives and friends Friday Sept. 25, from 5-7 p.m. at Farley Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver St., Wethersfield, CT. Please follow face covering and distancing state guidelines. To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com
.