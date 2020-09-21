Laurie was a such a nice person. We would chat every so often. When she quit smoking she, at first, was having a hard time with it. I would ask how are you doing with it all and she would say it isnt easy until the one time I asked her it was about 2-3 weeks in she said... "I could do this". I was so happy for her that she quit smoking. I never really had a chance to say good bye when she left GKN. I had to say good bye through her husband. I have often thought about her and still will continue to. May she rest in peace. She will never be forgotten.

RIP Laurie.

Lisa O

Lisa O'Rourke

Coworker