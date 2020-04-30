|
|
Lavina (McCarthy) Curtiss Lamontagne, 95 of East Hartford and South Windsor beloved wife of the late Arthur Lamontagne died peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020 at St. Mary Home at the Mercy Community, West Hartford. Vinie was born in Hartford, CT on January 14,1925 daughter of the late James and Lavina (Ford) McCarthy. She grew up in East Hartford and graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy, Class of '42, and went on to graduate from Hartford Secretarial School. Vinie was a faithful parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic church in East Hartford. Upon moving the family to South Windsor, she became a very active member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish. She started the Mother's Circle at St. Francis of Assisi and became involved in many volunteer opportunities. She held the position of Secretary of the East Hartford Democratic Women's Club and the Parents Club of East Catholic High School. She had an impressive work history, from Executive Assistant to the President of the Hartford Hilton Hotel to Secretary to East Hartford Mayor Richard Blackstone. She retired from an Executive Assistant position in the Engineering Department at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft. Vinie loved her Irish heritage and will be remembered as always singing her favorite lullabies and traditional Irish songs!! She was a friend to all and will be dearly missed. She leaves her loving and devoted children, James Curtiss and his wife Cindy of Snelleville, GA, Viney Wilson and her husband Rick of South Windsor, Stephen Curtiss and his wife Paula of Coventry and Paul Curtiss of Denver, CO. The pride and joys of her life, her 9 grandchildren, Kevin Curtiss (Rachel) and Kelley Curtiss Donovan (Jerad) of GA, Cheryl Wilson Petroff (Brent) of NC, Rick Wilson (Lucie) of Andover, CT, Erin Wilson-Ruff (Pete) of Ellington, CT. Stephen Curtiss (Jodi), Abbey Curtiss and Emily Curtiss of Coventry, CT, and Allison Curtiss Valley (Sean) of FL, as well as 14 greatgrandchildren, nieces and nephew. She also leaves her extended Lamontagne family, Dr. Arthur Lamontagne of Manchester, CT and Robert Lamontagne of PA and their families. She was predeceased by her brother James J. McCarthy of Charlotte, NC. A private burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery East Hartford. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be scheduled in the future, day and time will be announced. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, South Windsor has care of arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 30, 2020